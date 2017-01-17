The Incredible Creativity That Foley Artists Employ to Create Common Sounds For Film and Television

Great Big Story visited with Alyson Moore, Chris Moriana and Mary Jo Lang, all of whom work for the Sound Department at Warner Bros in Burbank, California. Foley artists Moore and Moriana explain the many number of ways they can form common sounds (such as walking in the snow) through very creative means. Sound mixer Lang, ensures the sounds match up with the scenes.

In Hollywood, everything is magic and make-believe, even sounds. When you watch a film that immerses you completely in its world, you’re probably hearing the work of sound artists. If the work is done right, you won’t be able to tell that the “natural” sounds on screen are manufactured with studio props. Theirs is a practice in recreation, one creative element at a time.