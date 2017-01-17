Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Incredible Creativity That Foley Artists Employ to Create Common Sounds For Film and Television

by at on

Great Big Story visited with Alyson Moore, Chris Moriana and Mary Jo Lang, all of whom work for the Sound Department at Warner Bros in Burbank, California. Foley artists Moore and Moriana explain the many number of ways they can form common sounds (such as walking in the snow) through very creative means. Sound mixer Lang, ensures the sounds match up with the scenes.

In Hollywood, everything is magic and make-believe, even sounds. When you watch a film that immerses you completely in its world, you’re probably hearing the work of sound artists. If the work is done right, you won’t be able to tell that the “natural” sounds on screen are manufactured with studio props. Theirs is a practice in recreation, one creative element at a time.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.