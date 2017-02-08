Laughing Squid

The Green Ninja Faces His Evil Warlord Father in the First Trailer for ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The LEGO Ninjago Movie, their upcoming animated action comedy film directed by Charlie Bean (Tron: Uprising) and the second spin-off of The Lego Movie. The movie follows young master builder Lloyd (Dave Franco), who is also known as the Green Ninja, as he is forced to face off against his evil warlord father Lord Garmadon (Justin Theroux) to rescue Ninjago City. The LEGO Ninjago Movie is set to release in theaters on September 22nd, 2017.

A new animated adventure in Warner Bros. Pictures’ LEGO®; franchise, “The LEGO NINJAGO Movie” stars Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and the legendary Jackie Chan.

In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

