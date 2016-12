Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On an uplifting episode of Glove and Boots, internet puppets Fafa the Groundhog and Mario review some of the greatest things that happened in 2016. They cover everything from a major loss in Game of Thrones to the news that Dungeons & Dragons made it into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

A lot of people think this year was the worst, so we decided to talk about the GREAT things that happened in 2016.