The Get Down Part II, Zeke’s Stories About Growing Up in the South Bronx in the 1970s Continue

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Get Down Part II and Stephen Adly Guirgis, the highly awaited next part of the original series by director Baz Luhrmann. Just as in part one, the series focuses on an artist named Zeke, who shares his stories about growing up in the South Bronx during the late 1970s. Part II begins streaming on April 7, 2017.

A mythic saga of dreams, desire, soul and sound, The Get Down chronicles the epic musical evolution from disco to hip hop that defined 1970s New York City – as told by the relationships, struggles, triumphs, and artistry of the South Bronx teens who saw it through.

