The Emergency Survival Manual, A Book Filled With Information You Need To Be Prepared for Any Crisis

Joseph Pred, a San Francisco author, speaker, emergency and risk management consultant, and CEO of Mutual Aid Response Services (MARS), has released The Emergency Survival Manual, a very handy 224 page book providing information on everything you might need to be prepared for any surprise crisis that comes our way. He shares his knowledge on everything from treating burns, cuts and broken bones to dealing with a lost child, car accidents, and handling house fires.

Joseph Pred‘s potentially life saving book is currently available to purchase from Amazon.

Basic Tools & Skills: Everything you need to know to assesse and start handling an emergency. From stocking a first aid kit and treating burns, cuts and broken bones, to protecting yourself when using pepper spray and performing CPR. Home and Family Safety: Protect your house and keep you and your family safe. Learn how to deal with a lost child, handle house fires, public transit scares, car accidents, and help a sick or hurt pet. Community Safety: All the ways you can aid your neighbors and keep your community safe. From what to do if you see a house being broken into and dealing with school tragedies, to coping with a major natural disaster and handling a toxic spill – and everything in between. When disaster strikes you want to be ready, and you can be with the Total Emergency Survival Manual.

