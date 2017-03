Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vox contributor Dean Peterson created an animated video that explores the economics of beard popularity in the United States.

We may have reached “peak beard.”

You may think people grow beards because of their fashionability or warmth, but author and professor Stephen Mihm says there might be another reason. In a New York Times piece, he makes the case that in Western countries, trends in beard popularity often closely follow trends in capitalism. (read more)