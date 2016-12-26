Laughing Squid

The D-Vine, A Clever Device That Serves Single Aerated Glasses of Wine at the Ideal Temperature

The D-Vine is a convenient and very clever device designed to serve a single glass of perfectly aerated wine at its ideal temperature. Much like a Keurig coffee machine, the D-Vine uses an inserted individual-serving bottle that employs an RFID chip to communicate with the device. The wines are carefully curated from France and the available variety easily allows for each person to enjoy a glass of their own choosing.

From the machine to the bottle, the system works thanks to RFID technology. This small chip present on the bottles can transmit the serving conditions, namely the temperature and the aeration, to the machine . Insert your bottle, install your glass, when the green LED stops flashing, pierce the bottle. Your glass is ready in less than 45 s! Sit back and enjoy…

via Incredible Things

