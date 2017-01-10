The Bolted Book, An Exact Remake of Italian Artist Fortunato Depero’s 1927 Graphic Design Book

A photo posted by Designers & Books (@designersbooks) on Oct 26, 2016 at 11:40am PDT

Designers & Books started a Kickstarter campaign last year to help release an exact remake of Italian artist Fortunato Depero‘s 240 page book from 1927 titled Depero Futurista, which was also known as The Bolted Book. The book, bound together with two large industrial aluminum bolts, is “filled with bold typographic experimentation, daring layouts, and featuring work in nearly every artistic and design medium.” Prints of The Bolted Book are currently available to pre-order on Kickstarter and will be shipped in July 2017.

A photo posted by Designers & Books (@designersbooks) on Nov 29, 2016 at 7:45am PST

A photo posted by Designers & Books (@designersbooks) on Oct 3, 2016 at 2:27pm PDT

A photo posted by Designers & Books (@designersbooks) on Sep 24, 2016 at 9:32am PDT

A photo posted by Designers & Books (@designersbooks) on Nov 12, 2016 at 1:23pm PST

A photo posted by Designers & Books (@designersbooks) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:22am PST

A photo posted by Designers & Books (@designersbooks) on Nov 21, 2016 at 10:10am PST

A photo posted by Designers & Books (@designersbooks) on Nov 19, 2016 at 5:08pm PST

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips