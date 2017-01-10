Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Bolted Book, An Exact Remake of Italian Artist Fortunato Depero’s 1927 Graphic Design Book

by at on

Designers & Books started a Kickstarter campaign last year to help release an exact remake of Italian artist Fortunato Depero‘s 240 page book from 1927 titled Depero Futurista, which was also known as The Bolted Book. The book, bound together with two large industrial aluminum bolts, is “filled with bold typographic experimentation, daring layouts, and featuring work in nearly every artistic and design medium.” Prints of The Bolted Book are currently available to pre-order on Kickstarter and will be shipped in July 2017.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.