The Bolted Book, An Exact Remake of Italian Artist Fortunato Depero’s 1927 Graphic Design Book

Designers & Books started a Kickstarter campaign last year to help release an exact remake of Italian artist Fortunato Depero‘s 240 page book from 1927 titled Depero Futurista, which was also known as The Bolted Book. The book, bound together with two large industrial aluminum bolts, is “filled with bold typographic experimentation, daring layouts, and featuring work in nearly every artistic and design medium.” Prints of The Bolted Book are currently available to pre-order on Kickstarter and will be shipped in July 2017.
