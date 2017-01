Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Late Late Show sketch “The Bold and the Lyrical” is a soap opera written using only Kanye West lyrics. The scene stars Bryan Cranston, Giovanni Ribisi, Reggie Watts, and host James Corden as they compete for the love of Jessica Biel.

