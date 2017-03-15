The BBC Dad Who Was Hilariously Interrupted by His Children Sits With His Family for a Second Interview

Professor Robert Kelly aka the “BBC Dad” who was hilariously interrupted by his children during a live BBC interview with BBC News from his home office, sat down again with the BBC this time with his beautiful family purposely in the room. In this second interview Kelly put to rest certain rumors that ran rampant about his clothing and his wife.

Prof Robert E Kelly has returned to BBC News to talk about his unexpected viral fame last week, when his children crashed his live TV interview to the amusement of millions of people who later watched the clip. Prof Kelly, an expert on South Korea, was joined in the follow-up video with his wife, Jung-a Kim and children Marion and James. He confirmed to the BBC’s James Menendez that he was, despite online speculation, wearing trousers during the interview.

Kelly also spoke with The New York Times about this unexpected wild ride of fame, dispelling once again the misleading rumors.

My real life punched through the fake cover I had created on television …This is the kind of thing a lot of working parents can relate to.