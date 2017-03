Kevin Kohler (a.k.a. “The Backyard Scientist“) and a group of his friends tested out what would happen when you pump 20,000 volts of electricity into a watermelon. What they got was a big explosion with a fine, pink mist captured in slow motion. They also pumped 20,000 volts into a raw steak and a potato.

