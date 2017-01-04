The Amazing Women Who Bucked Tradition to Open Japan’s Only Sushi Shop With an All-Female Staff

Great Big Story, in partnership with ANA Airlines visited with the amazing women of Nadeshico Sushi, Japan’s first and only sushi house with an all-female staff. Proprietor Yuki Chizui explained that tradition has always called for sushi to be made by men, but she saw no reason in that kind of logic.

In Japanese society, women are not traditionally trained to become sushi masters. Myths persist that women’s hands are too warm for raw fish, their makeup will block their sense of smell and their menstrual cycles affect their sense of taste. Nadeshiko Sushi is challenging all of that with Japan’s first and only all-female sushi restaurant in Tokyo.