Tech vlogger Timmy Joe, who lives up in Northern Ontario, went outside on a very, very cold night and captured the amazing sight of colorful light pillars that had shot high into the frozen Canadian sky. Light pillars are an amazing atmospheric phenomenon that occurs when tiny ice crystals suspended in air reflect off a light source below, as Timmy Joe eexplained in a follow-up video.

A separate, but really beautiful shot of the cold weather up north.

via CBC, PetaPixel