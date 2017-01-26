Laughing Squid

The Amazing Art of Making Traditional Chinese Suo (Thread) Noodles by Hand

Great Big Story went to a very small village in China to speak with Lin Fagan who, with his wife, creates traditional suo (thread) noodles by hand, using a difficult but amazing process that takes about 16 hours per day. Fagan’s family has been making these noodles for centuries, but he’s concerned that the younger generation apathy towards noodles may mean an end to his business.

In a Chinese village of 300 people, 51-year-old Lin Fagan continues a centuries-old tradition of making noodles by hand. …Fagan and his wife make them every day, but with time the practice may disappear, as only the town’s senior residents know the secret to these special noodles.

