The Amazing Art of Making Traditional Chinese Suo (Thread) Noodles by Hand

Great Big Story went to a very small village in China to speak with Lin Fagan who, with his wife, creates traditional suo (thread) noodles by hand, using a difficult but amazing process that takes about 16 hours per day. Fagan’s family has been making these noodles for centuries, but he’s concerned that the younger generation apathy towards noodles may mean an end to his business.

