The Albert Clock, A Clock That Requires Users to Calculate the Time With Mathematical Expressions

The Albert Clock by designer Axel Schindlbeck requires users to calculate the time by displaying the hours and minutes as mathematical expressions. The added steps can help keep the brain active while doing something as simple as checking the time.

The physical clock is available in white, red, or gray colors and there is also an app that lets users put the clock on their device.

The Albert Clock is a digital wall clock that keeps your brain active and helps to improve the mathematical skills of you and your kids in a playful way. Simply by reading the time.

via Uncrate, Boing Boing

