The 12 Doctors of Christmas, A Stop-Motion Advent TARDIS Featuring Each Iteration of Doctor Who

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2016 holiday episode of Alisa Stern‘s wonderful stop-motion puppet series “Doctor Puppet” features a very clever “Advent TARDIS”, whose doors open one-by-one to reveal each of the twelve iterations of Doctor Who along with his most identifying quirk. In the background an aptly updated version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” accompanies the action. Previously in the series, Doctor Puppet saved Christmas, traveled into his own past and explored the mystery of The Red X.

Merry Christmas from Doctor Puppet! We hope your holidays are filled with love and Doctor Who.