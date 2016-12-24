Laughing Squid

The 12 Doctors of Christmas, A Stop-Motion Advent TARDIS Featuring Each Iteration of Doctor Who

The 2016 holiday episode of Alisa Stern‘s wonderful stop-motion puppet series “Doctor Puppet” features a very clever “Advent TARDIS”, whose doors open one-by-one to reveal each of the twelve iterations of Doctor Who along with his most identifying quirk. In the background  an aptly updated version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” accompanies the action. Previously in the series, Doctor Puppet saved Christmas, traveled into his own past and explored the mystery of The Red X.

Merry Christmas from Doctor Puppet! We hope your holidays are filled with love and Doctor Who.

