Taco Bell Introduces the ‘Naked Chicken Chalupa’ Featuring a Crispy Fried Chicken Taco Shell

Taco Bell has introduced the Naked Chicken Chalupa which features a crispy fried chicken taco shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and an avocado ranch sauce.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa will roll out nationwide on January 26, 2017 as the latest in the company’s attempts to create novel and interesting menu items like its Doritos Locos Tacos and cheese-stuffed Quesalupa.

Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer Marisa Thalberg has this to say:

Something this delicious yet different is bound to ruffle some feathers; some might even cluck their tongues at it. However, we feel confident that once our fans get a taste of the Naked Chicken Chalupa they are going to understand exactly why this is our next big, fun and craveable innovation, following in the footsteps of the Doritos Locos Tacos five years ago and the Quesalupa just last year.

