SUV Smashes Through Window of Comic Book Store

A driver had a seizure and drove his Honda CRV right through the front window of DeeP Comics & Games in Huntsville, AL. Luckily nobody in the store was hurt.

The driver was taken to the hospital but the cause of the seizure is not known to us.

His path traveled through an Office Depot Parking lot, across another road, through a vacant parking lot, then a fence, then into The DeeP.He narrowly missed numerous items that would have stopped the car but would have caused him serious injury had he hit them.