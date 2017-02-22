Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Supercut of Every Oscar Winner for ‘Best Picture’ Since 1927

by at on

Burger Fiction has created a supercut video of every Oscar winner in the “Best Picture” category since 1927. They cover everything from the 1927 silent war film Wings to Spotlight from 2015.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.