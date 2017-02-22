Supercut of Every Oscar Winner for ‘Best Picture’ Since 1927

Burger Fiction has created a supercut video of every Oscar winner in the “Best Picture” category since 1927. They cover everything from the 1927 silent war film Wings to Spotlight from 2015.
by Justin Page at on
Burger Fiction has created a supercut video of every Oscar winner in the “Best Picture” category since 1927. They cover everything from the 1927 silent war film Wings to Spotlight from 2015.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.