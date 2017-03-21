Super Mario Bros. Piranha Plant Hand Puppet

ThinkGeek is featuring an officially licensed Super Mario Bros. themed puppet that will turn your hand into one of the many carnivorous piranha plants from the Mushroom Kingdom.

These fearsome plants are a staple in Super Mario universe. Sometimes they come from pipes, sometimes they grow from the ground, and sometimes they spit fireballs. It’s safe to say at this point that they are pretty hungry and have our red and green overall-clad heroes as top choices on the menu. We aren’t saying you could eat a whole person with a puppet, but it’s worth a shot!

The Super Mario Piranha Plant Hand Puppet features the classic enemy from many a Super Mario game. Best part? Don’t even need to feed it! So you don’t have to worry about it trying to eat your friends and family while you aren’t looking. Bonus.