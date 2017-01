Vlogger Dan Bull known for his rapping skills and his love for his cats, two of whom visited with a wayward fox. With this in mind, he performed “Stroking a Cat”, a heartfelt rhyme to Sammy, Jimmy and Patty, with lovely cut-aways to him interacting with each of his felines.

From my new album HIP HOP HOORAY, coming in ONE WEEK! This song is a salute to my 3 cats: Jimmy, Sammy and Patty. Actual song title: “Stroking A Cat”.

via reddit