Stress Spinner, A Soothing Handheld Toy for Keeping Your Mind Focused and Fidgeting Fingers Busy

The Stress Spinner by Sky Innovations is a soothing handheld toy for keeping your mind focused and fidgeting fingers busy. It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $19.99 (66% off retail price).

Deal with your stress and fidgety hands in a more productive way with the Stress Spinner. The hottest new fidgeting tech on the market, this simple handheld spinner is perfect for school-aged sufferers of ADD as well as adult weekday warriors needing to maintain their focus. Just hold the spinner in one hand and use the other to spin it rapidly – as you get more practice, you’ll be able to pull it out of your pocket and start spinning indefinitely, whether you’re lost in thought on the train or struggling to get through a project.

