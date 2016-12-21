Star Wars Edition of ‘Clue’ Allows You to Steal the Plans, Escape the 3D Death Star, & Save the Galaxy

Hasbro has released Clue: Star Wars Edition, an interesting Star Wars version of the classic Clue murder mystery board game. The object of this game, however, is to steal the plans, escape the 3D Death Star, and finally save the entire galaxy as Luke, Leia, Han, Chewbacca, R2-D2, or C-3PO. It is currently available to purchase from Amazon.

It’s the Clue game transported to the world of Star Wars. In this game, it’s a period of civil war, and players have managed to sneak onto the Empire’s ultimate weapon, the Death Star! Be the first player to find out which planet Darth Vader plans to destroy next, which room the Death Star plans are hidden in, and which vehicle is the correct escape vehicle. The cards revealing the correct planet, room, and vehicle are placed in the mission folder at the beginning of the game — no one sees what these are until the end. The player who correctly identifies what’s in the folder wins!