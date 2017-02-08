‘Spy in the Wild’ Cameraman Fends Off an Angry Young Leopard With the Toss of a Hat

While filming on location in Botswana for the fascinating wildlife series “Spy in the Wild“, the crew noticed that the pack of wild dogs they’d been following had encircled and treed a juvenile leopard. Once satisfied that the leopard was sufficiently humiliated, the dogs left. While the big cat was out of danger, his pent up aggression led him to attack the crew. Luckily cameraman Richard Jones knew how to fend off the charging leopard with just the toss of his hat.

While filming an encounter between wild dogs and a leopard for Spy in the Wild, the crew come under a surprise attack.