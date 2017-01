A photo posted by Xomatok (@xomatok) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:58pm PST

Peruvian street artist Xomatoc who is known for his creative use of color, collaborated with creative educators Crehana to create for the Santa Rosa housing association in the Villa El Salvador district of Lima, Peru, the “Serpiente de luz” (Snake of Light), a long concrete stairway brightly painted in spectral colors that glow underneath the South American sun.

(translated) Intervention for the “Santa Rosa” housing association #villaelsalvador thanks to the support of @crehanacom

via Juxtapoz, Colossal