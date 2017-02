The ever-mischievous Simon’s Cat watched as his human Simon brought in bag after bag of yummy groceries purchased for a romantic Valentine’s Dinner. Wanting to help out a bit, the curious cat dug right in whenever Simon left the room. All was going well until Simon’s Cat accidentally encountered a terrifying cucumber more than once.

Watch Simon’s Cat scupper his tireless owner’s dinner plans in part one of the 2017 romantic special ‘Dinner Date’

