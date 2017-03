The silicone Astronaut and Rocket Egg Molds by DOIY Design will make your morning breakfast routine a fun, out of this world experience. They are both available to purchase (rocket and astronaut) from Amazon.

One small egg for man, one giant leap for mankind!

via My Modern Met Selects