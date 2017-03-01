Sight Specific, A Giant Anamorphic Portrait of Helen Keller Created With Donated Thrift Store Clothing

As a part of his distinct site-specific portrati series, Skull-a-Day artist Noah Scalin used donated thrift store clothing to create a giant anamorphic portrait of the incredible Helen Keller. Aptly entitled “Sight Specific“, Scalin created this piece for the Spring/Break Art Show 2017 in New York City.

A portrait of Helen Keller made from arranged clothing [donated by Dusty Rose Vintage] 2017. While most people are familiar with Helen Keller’s story of childhood triumph, few are aware of her activism as an adult. As an outspoken advocate for disabled rights, an anti-war activist, a Socialist and one of the founders of the ACLU, the media turned on their former darling child, claiming that she was impaired in her mental facilities because of her other disabilities. She spent her entire life trying to control her own narrative.