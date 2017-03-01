Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Sight Specific, A Giant Anamorphic Portrait of Helen Keller Created With Donated Thrift Store Clothing

by at on

A post shared by Noah Scalin (@noahscalin) on

As a part of his distinct site-specific portrati series, Skull-a-Day artist Noah Scalin used donated thrift store clothing to create a giant anamorphic portrait of the incredible Helen Keller. Aptly entitled “Sight Specific“, Scalin created this piece for the Spring/Break Art Show 2017 in New York City.

A portrait of Helen Keller made from arranged clothing [donated by Dusty Rose Vintage] 2017. While most people are familiar with Helen Keller’s story of childhood triumph, few are aware of her activism as an adult. As an outspoken advocate for disabled rights, an anti-war activist, a Socialist and one of the founders of the ACLU, the media turned on their former darling child, claiming that she was impaired in her mental facilities because of her other disabilities. She spent her entire life trying to control her own narrative.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.