Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Club, A Cocktail Ingredient Subscription Service With Convenient Home Delivery

Shaker and Spoon Cocktail Club is a unique subscription delivery service that offers all the ingredients for creating cocktails but lets the consumer provide their own preference of spirits. Each month, a subscriber will receive a curated box containing house-made syrups, bitters, shrubs, tinctures, mixers, natural garnishes, fresh citrus, and three cocktail recipes from professional bartenders. The Laughing Squid store is currently offering a 2-Month subscription to this handy service for $69.99 – 30% off the regular price of $100.

Each month you’ll get a box with 3 recipes and everything you need to make 12 drinks (4 from each recipe) besides the alcohol. …You’ll receive an email before each box arrives with suggestions for a bottle that’ll work well and bar tools to have on hand. …When your box arrives via priority mail, follow our step-by-step original recipes from world-class bartenders and enjoy!.

A photo posted by Shaker & Spoon (@shakerandspoon) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:17pm PST