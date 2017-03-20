Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Sesame Street Introduces Julia, A Four-Year-Old Character With Autism

by at on

A post shared by Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) on

Sesame Street has introduced Julia, a four-year-old character with autism. Along with Julia, the show has also created a site for parents and children with information about autism and started the See Amazing in All Children campaign.

Julia has already appeared in Sesame Street books and online material, and the show recently shared clips of her interacting with other characters like Elmo and Abby.

Meet Julia, the newest friend on Sesame Street. Julia has autism. She’s also a really good singer and can remember all the words to lots of songs…like the favorite Sesame Street song, “Sunny Days”. Abby’s happy to join in!

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.