Sesame Street Introduces Julia, A Four-Year-Old Character With Autism

Sesame Street has introduced Julia, a four-year-old character with autism. Along with Julia, the show has also created a site for parents and children with information about autism and started the See Amazing in All Children campaign.

Julia has already appeared in Sesame Street books and online material, and the show recently shared clips of her interacting with other characters like Elmo and Abby.

Meet Julia, the newest friend on Sesame Street. Julia has autism. She’s also a really good singer and can remember all the words to lots of songs…like the favorite Sesame Street song, “Sunny Days”. Abby’s happy to join in!

We’re excited to announce a new friend joining us on Sesame Street! She’s Julia, a 4-year-old with autism! #SeeAmazing pic.twitter.com/xDS3x2a5za — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 20, 2017