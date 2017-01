Selffee is a new service that prints edible selfies on food and drinks. The company can cater events with their Edible Photo Booth, and they plan on opening a New York City storefront and online store that can ship printed cookies anywhere in the United States and Canada.

The company hit their funding goal with a successful Indiegogo campaign and expects to launch their online store and physical shop some time in 2017.

via Circa