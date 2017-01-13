Laughing Squid

Ryan Reynolds Releases a Hilarious Awards Season ‘For Your Consideration’ Video for Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds has released an awards season “For Your Consideration” video for his R-rated superhero film Deadpool. The Washington Post recently ran an article about the possibility of Deadpool being nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, and Reynolds has promised to respond should that happen.

