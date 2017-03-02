Laughing Squid

Russell Brand Finds New Levels of Consciousness Eating Increasingly Hot Vegan Wings

Russell Brand finds new levels of consciousness as he achieves enlightenment eating increasingly hot vegan wings with Hot Ones host Sean Evans. During the episode Brand discusses his past exploits, his new role as a father, and his upcoming comedy tour.

In the throws of hot sauce induced madness, Brand performs a song for Hot Ones superfan Brett Baker to curry favor for himself in Baker’s power rankings of the show.

