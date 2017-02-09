Laughing Squid

Ricky Gervais Attempts the ‘Hot Ones’ Spicy Wing Challenge While Chatting About His Life

On a spicy episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Ricky Gervais chatted with host Sean Evans about his career and his mockumentary comedy film, David Brent: Life on the Road, while trying to eat progressively spicy wings.

Just in time for the return of David Brent in Life on the Road (February 10 on Netflix), Ricky Gervais steps into the hot seat for the (vegan) wings of death and some scorching questions from First We Feast’s Sean Evans. Accurately dubbing Hot Ones “a cross between Charlie Rose and f*%king Jackass,” the comedian gets pummeled by the likes of Zombie Apocalypse and Da Bomb Beyond Insanity. (read more)

