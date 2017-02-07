Laughing Squid

Richard Branson Challenges Barack Obama to a Kitesurfing and Foilboarding Contest

Virgin founder Richard Branson and Barack Obama had a kitesurfing and foilboarding contest in the British Virgin Islands. Now that Obama has some free time, the pair have already planned a rematch off the island of Anegada.

One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii. When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said: “This will be the last time you surf for eight years.” For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved.

