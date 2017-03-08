Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Renowned Maze Designer Shares How He First Fell In Love With This Amazing Puzzle Craft

by at on

Great Big Story traveled to Dorset, England to visit with Adrian Fisher, a renowned maze designer who has brought his gorgeously complex creations to landscapes around the world. While enjoying a nice cuppa, Fisher eloquently spoke about how he first came to fall in love with the craft.

Well, I spent my first few years in accountancy. There came a moment when I created a mazes my father’s garden and then I started building one and two more and so on. And then I suddenly realized this is going too far more fulfilling if I spent my life creating mazes.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.