Renowned Maze Designer Shares How He First Fell In Love With This Amazing Puzzle Craft

Great Big Story traveled to Dorset, England to visit with Adrian Fisher, a renowned maze designer who has brought his gorgeously complex creations to landscapes around the world. While enjoying a nice cuppa, Fisher eloquently spoke about how he first came to fall in love with the craft.

Well, I spent my first few years in accountancy. There came a moment when I created a mazes my father’s garden and then I started building one and two more and so on. And then I suddenly realized this is going too far more fulfilling if I spent my life creating mazes.