Japanese artist Gaku carves wonderfully intricate geometric patterns into a variety of fruits, vegetables and soaps putting a modern spin on the traditional practice of Mukimono and many of its specific patterns. Because certain produce, particularly fruit, changes color due to oxidation, he needs to work quickly and precisely, however once complete, Gaku told Spoon & Tamago he documents his edible creations them consumes them “except for the banana peel”.

via Spoon & Tamago