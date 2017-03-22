Recreating the Opening of Louis CK’s ‘Louie’

Durning their first trip to NYC (and the US) redditor gharbl and his girlfriend did an impressive job recreating of the opening of Louis CK’s excellent FX series Louie, from the subway to Ben’s Pizzeria to Comedy Cellar.
via reddit
by Scott Beale at on
via reddit
