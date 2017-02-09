Laughing Squid

Razor Blades Turn a High-Speed Top Into a Powerful Hot Dog Slicing Machine

Razor blades turn a high-speed top into a powerful hot dog slicing machine in the series ‘Cause I Can. The spinning blades also quickly tear through cans of whipped cream, deodorant, and Red Bull. Series creator Giaco Whatever also built a fidget spinner toy that spins in excess of 99,999rpm ’cause they could.

After I made the fidget spinner toy spinning at more than 99999 RPM (yes it does!) I received hundreds of requests of me making one with razor blades and destroy things… So I did it…

via Sploid

