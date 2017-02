Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Auralnauts have created a hilarious new video where they dubbed over all of R2-D2‘s beeps and boops with actual English words in scenes from Star Wars: A New Hope. Artoo’s new, comprehensible set of pipes were provided by voice actor Scheiffer Bates.

What is R2D2 actually saying in Star Wars: A New Hope? We give him a voice and find out.