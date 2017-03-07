Puppeteer Barnaby Dixon Shares His Fascination With the Wonder of Movement

Great Big Story visited with Barnaby Dixon, the talented puppeteer behind the brilliant dancing warrior MANU along with other the equally wonderful puppets Dabchick and Dinosaur, who shared his fascination with the wonder of movement.

Your hands are really dextrous things, we use them everyday for all sorts of tasks. To make the best use we possibly can of that is to build a puppet around the hands, so knuckles become knees, or elbows. So, by the end of the day, it’s all the illusion of movement.