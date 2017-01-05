Pulse, Gorgeous Black and White 4K Timelapse Footage of an Incoming Storm

Mike Olbinski, the talented storm-chasing photographer captured the absolutely gorgeous textures of an incoming storm using black and white 4K footage in a film he titled “Pulse“.

For quite a few years now I’ve been wanting to do something different with my time-lapse films. I love color. Storms are full of color. The blues, the greens, the warm oranges and reds at sunset. The colors are sometimes what make a simple storm into something extra special.

But black and white speaks to my soul. I love it. There is something when you remove the color that lets you truly see the textures, movement and emotion of a storm.