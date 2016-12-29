Puddles Pity Party Sings a Song from Sxip Shirey’s New Album to a Series of Curious Circus Performers

The golden voiced Puddles Pity Party performed a lush, melodic version of a Sxip Shirey song entitled “Palms” to a rotating group of curious circus performers. The video celebrates the upcoming release of Sxip Shirey‘s new album “A Bottle of Whiskey and a Handful of Bees”.

The CD’s arrived. I am excited. I will be mailing out the packages at the top of January. I think you will be very pleased with the result. Thank you all so much. Here is a video. On the album I sing the song. On the video Puddles sings it!

The official record release party will take place at 7:00 PM on January 9, 2017 at National Sawdust in Brooklyn. Tickets are available online.