Puddles Pity Party Performs a Heartfelt Cover The Classic Irish Ballad ‘Danny Boy’

In honor of Saint Patrick’s Day, Puddles Pity Party performed a heartfelt cover of the classic Irish ballad “Danny Boy” written by Frederic Weatherly. Puddles is currently on tour if you want to catch him live.
Advertisements
by Scott Beale at on
In honor of Saint Patrick’s Day, Puddles Pity Party performed a heartfelt cover of the classic Irish ballad “Danny Boy” written by Frederic Weatherly. Puddles is currently on tour if you want to catch him live.
Two dudes doin what two dudes do. @bobcatgoldthwait @crabapplescomedy #cry #onions
A post shared by Oh hello, I'm Puddles (@puddlespityparty) on
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.