Puddles Pity Party performs a beautiful cover of Roy Orbison‘s song “Crying” in a video the sad clown said was a “bit treacherous.”

Roy Orbison's "Crying" by request. I gave it a go. It was a bit treacherous. https://t.co/EyKKflJzMZ — Puddles Pity Party (@PuddlesPityP) February 17, 2017

Here is Orbison performing the song during a live television appearance in 1964.