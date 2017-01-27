Powerful Artwork Depicting Dystopian Scenes of Nature Covered in Graffiti and Trash

A photo posted by Josh Keyes (@joshkeyes.art) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:01am PST

Josh Keyes, a truly talented artist in Portland, Oregon, has created within a powerful speculative post-apocalyptic series that depicts various scenes nature and animals who continue to exist; attending to their individual needs while oblivious to the crumbling world of graffiti and trash around them.

Josh Keyes’ style is reminiscent of the diagrammatic vocabulary found in scientific textbook illustrations that often express through a detached and clinical viewpoint an empirical representation of the natural world. Assembled into this virtual stage set are references to contemporary events along with images and themes from his personal mythology. Josh Keyes’ work is a hybrid of eco-surrealism and dystopian folktales that express a concern for our time and the Earth’s future.

A photo posted by Josh Keyes (@joshkeyes.art) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

A photo posted by Josh Keyes (@joshkeyes.art) on Nov 5, 2016 at 2:58am PDT

A photo posted by Josh Keyes (@joshkeyes.art) on Jul 8, 2016 at 8:48pm PDT

A photo posted by Josh Keyes (@joshkeyes.art) on May 19, 2016 at 9:01pm PDT

via Colossal