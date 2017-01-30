Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases a Mixtape of Early ‘Hamilton’ Song Demos on SoundCloud

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The incredibly talented playwright and musician Lin-Manuel Miranda who penned the astoundingly popular musical Hamilton, shared early demos, sketches and drafts of eight songs from the Tony winning play. Included are “Say No To This“, “Guns & Ships“, “Congratulations“,”Your Obedient Servant“, “The Story of Tonight“, “Satisfied“, “Right Hand Man” and “My Shot“.

Okay!

Here's all the Hamilton demos I shared today in one playlist: https://t.co/LcClwMElhg

I love you. Good night. What's next? pic.twitter.com/b4zo8krKqW

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 20, 2017