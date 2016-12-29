ThinkGeek has created an officially licensed Pikachu Cake Pan for making “perfect Pokémon themed cakes every time.” Remember to grease the head and body of your Pikachu before putting it into the oven.

You know Eddie Izzard’s sketch about cake or death? ProTip: when given this choice, always choose cake. So, yes, we can definitively tell this Pikachu, “I choose you!”

Much like your collection of Pokémon, all cakes are good. You just gravitate toward some more than others. Whether it’s chocolate or yellow, dense or light, we can all agree that cakes are the way to go. So break out your recipedex (or a box of cake mix) and whip up your own Pikachu cake in whatever flavor you like best. Just trust us when we say to stay away from red velvet.