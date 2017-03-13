Pepperoni Pizza Latte

Brooklyn artist Michael Breach of Baristart has crafted a wonderful Pizza Latte, just one of the amazing latte art creations he has created, including a line of Marvel superhero latte art.
via Kitchn, Foodiggity
by Scott Beale at on
Brooklyn artist Michael Breach of Baristart has crafted a wonderful Pizza Latte, just one of the amazing latte art creations he has created, including a line of Marvel superhero latte art.
via Kitchn, Foodiggity
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.