Pac-Man, A Previously Unreleased ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Parody of ‘Taxman’ by The Beatles

This hilarious parody of The Beatles’ “Taxman” was recorded at the height of Pac-Man fever in 1982, but remained unreleased for 35 years. Now, it’s part of Medium Rarities, the bonus album exclusively featured in Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic!