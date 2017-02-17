Laughing Squid

Pac-Man, A Previously Unreleased ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Parody of ‘Taxman’ by The Beatles

“Weird Al” Yankovic parodies the Beatles classic “Taxman” with the previously unreleased “Pac-Man.” The song is featured on the Medium Rarities album included in the career-spanning box set Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic! The set is available for preorder and will be released on November 24, 2017.

This hilarious parody of The Beatles’ “Taxman” was recorded at the height of Pac-Man fever in 1982, but remained unreleased for 35 years. Now, it’s part of Medium Rarities, the bonus album exclusively featured in Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic!

